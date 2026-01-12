Eye on ballots, Pongal goodies drive TN poll campaigns

TIRUCHY: With Pongal round the corner and the 2026 state Assembly elections just months away, the harvest festival has become an early political battleground in central Tamil Nadu. Major parties have begun distributing premium gift hampers to reach out to voters through high-profile drives led by DMK and AIADMK leaders.

In Tiruchy West, (Minister KN Nehru’s constituency), Pongal kits are being delivered across over 23 wards through DMK ward secretaries and councillors, targeting both traditional DMK supporters and others willing to accept them.

A DMK ward secretary said the instruction was clear: not to refuse anyone. “Even voters from other parties should be given gifts if they are ready to accept it,” he said.

Over the past two days, scenes of residents approaching to collect gift boxes and cadres moving from door to door have become the new normal across several wards. Party workers said that additional stocks were being issued whenever the units ran out of gifts.

Unlike earlier years when Nehru restricted Pongal gifts to basic items such as pots or sugarcane, this year’s package is markedly more premium, combining pants, shirts and sarees with stainless-steel kitchenware, including four plates, four tumblers and two cooking pans, all packed in boxes carrying the images of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, KN Nehru and MP Arun Nehru.

While residents who received the kits said its combined market value easily crossed Rs 2,500 per household, a DMK functionary pointed out that the scale is far larger than before. “In just one ward, we are planning to distribute between 2,500 and 3,000 gift hampers. When you multiply that across all 23-plus wards in Tiruchy West, you can understand how massive this is,” he said.