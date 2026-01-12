History-sheeter escapes after attacking SI in TN, held after cops shoot him in the leg

DINDIGUL: The district police arrested a 31-year-old history-sheeter after shooting him in the leg, as he attempted to escape allegedly after attacking a sub-inspector on the outskirts of Dindigul city on Sunday evening. A police source said the suspect, R Vigneswaran (31) from Mettupatti in the district, was allegedly involved in 17 criminal cases, including three murders and two attempts to murder.

Both the history-sheeter and the injured SI, Jackson, have been receiving treatment at the Dindigul Medical College Hospital, where the doctors confirmed the injuries to be non-life-threatening. Meanwhile, the police also apprehended two other accomplices -- Murugan (25) and Logu (18) -- of the suspect. According to sources, the police received information that the suspect, along with his two associates, was hiding in an isolated area within the city and had been plotting a murder.

On Sunday evening, a police team led by DSP (Dindigul range) N Karthick confronted the suspects at a house on the outskirts of the city and ordered them to surrender. However, Vigneswaran brandished a sickle and attempted to threaten the police into leaving the house. When SI Jackson approached him, Vigneswaran attacked, causing a minor injury to the officer’s left arm. In response, DSP N Karthick fired at Vigneswaran’s left leg, incapacitating him.A case has been registered at the Dindigul Town South Police Station, and a probe is on.