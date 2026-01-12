Karur stampede case: TVK chief Vijay questioned by CBI for six hours, to be summoned again

NEW DELHI: TVK chief and actor Vijay was questioned for nearly six hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here on Monday in connection with the Karur stampede case, officials said.

The Tamil superstar will be called again for questioning as some queries need to be clarified further, they said.

The CBI wanted him to come on Tuesday for questioning but the actor asked for another date citing Pongal. The agency has agreed to his request and will give him a fresh date, the officials said.

Vijay reached the heavily barricaded CBI headquarters here at 11. 29 am in a black Range Rover.

After completion of the necessary formalities, he was taken to a team in the anti-corruption unit of the agency that is investigating the September 27, 2025, stampede, which claimed 41 lives and left more than 60 injured in Tamil Nadu's Karur.

He left the CBI headquarters at around 6.15 pm after nearly six hours of questioning by a team of officials where he was asked various questions related to the rally in which the tragic incident took place, the officials said.