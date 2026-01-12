Maternal deaths: Tiruchy private hospital barred from admissions for one month

TIRUCHY: A private hospital in Tiruchy has been barred from admitting in-patients for one month following a series of maternal deaths reported at the facility over the past five years, the Joint Director of Health Services (JDHS) GC Gopinatha confirmed on Sunday.

The action followed an inquiry by a district-level committee that was constituted after the death of a 30-year-old woman died in 2025 triggered protests by her family, who alleged medical negligence. Based on that complaint, the district collector ordered a detailed probe into all maternal deaths reported at the hospital since 2021.

According to health department sources, the committee examined five deaths between 2021 and 2025 and found multiple lapses in the management of high-risk pregnancies. These included failure to detect complications early, inappropriate treatment decisions during emergencies, and delays in shifting patients to higher centres. Sources also said the hospital did not have adequate critical-care infrastructure, including an ICU with ventilator support, and lacked round-the-clock availability of qualified specialists.

Confirming the suspension, Gopinatha said the order was issued based on the committee’s findings and that further departmental action would follow after a detailed report is submitted.