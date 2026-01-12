Narikuravar woman killed as illegal explosives on bike go off near Villianur in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: A 52-year-old Narikuravar woman belonging to Shanmugapuram was killed and her son-in-law suffered injuries after country-made explosive substances they were carrying on a two-wheeler to hunt wild boars blew up following a mishap near Villianur late on Saturday night.

Police said the deceased, A Jerina, and her son-in-law S Pandiyan (34) had gone to a forest area in neighbouring Tamil Nadu to hunt wild boar. While returning home, Pandiyan lost balance while riding over a hump on Villianur–Koodapakkam Road, which led to a fall. In the impact, the unused explosive substances the two were carrying went off. Jerina, who was riding pillion, died on the spot while Pandiyan suffered burns in his leg and lost consciousness.

Passers-by informed the police and shifted Pandiyan to a government hospital. Villianur police rushed to the spot, conducted an inspection, registered a case, and sent Jerina’s body to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCH), Kathirkamam.

Police are examining the CCTV footage of the blast, which has gone viral on social media.

According to sources, members of Narikuravar community buy country-made crackers and make small-time explosives for poaching animals. “Such crackers are easily available in Ariyankuppam and its surrounding areas. Though rules say such substances should be sold only to licensed cracker makers and quarry owners, they are freely sold to the general public,” a person said on condition of anonymity. “Despite the risk, people burst such crackers during death processions and other events. Officials are not taking any action. As it was midnight, there was no vehicle movement. Had it happened during the day, more people might have been affected,” the person added.