Off the cuff | Kabaddi politics
Kabaddi is usually played on a mat or a dusty ground, but secondary grade teachers say the sport has found a new arena, protest sites. For the past 17 days, agitating teachers allege they have been forced to stay alert not just to raise slogans but to keep anti-social elements at bay. They also claim the police are deploying Kabaddi players to bodily lift protesters and load them onto buses in raid-style detentions. With their demand for equal pay for equal work, a promise made in the DMK’s election manifesto, still unfulfilled, the teachers say they are in no mood to disperse. As the government’s term nears its end, they insist time is fast running out to honour the assurance.
Subashini Vijayakumar
Vidiyal goes missing
Addressing a press meet in Madurai on Thursday, former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju took a swipe at the DMK government, mocking its claims and publicity. He pointed out that the party’s once-ubiquitous campaign song, “Stalindhaan Vaaraaru, Vidiyal Thara Poraaru,” has vanished from public meetings. “It has not been played at any recent DMK events. I am willing to bet `1,000 and challenge anyone to prove otherwise,” he said. Claiming the government had nothing to offer, he remarked, “There is nothing, laethu laethu.” When a reporter asked if he knew Telugu, Raju quipped, “Telugu is also a South Indian language,” drawing laughter from the gathering.
Saravanan MP
A linguistic twist
During a media interaction on Tuesday, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran alleged that mineral resources were being transported to Kerala not just from Radhapuram but also via Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi. Responding to PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss’ remarks linking Radhapuram MLA and Assembly Speaker M Appavu to the issue, Nagenthran broadened the charge. In a surprising twist, he briefly switched to Malayalam, claiming that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan takes milk, vegetables and minerals from Tamil Nadu while sending back medical waste. The linguistic detour left several reporters amused, adding an unexpected flavour to the briefing.
Thinakaran Rajamani
Credit war express
The Yercaud Express, which usually departs Erode for Chennai at 9 pm, finally got a 45-minute reprieve on Thursday night after persistent demands from commuters and industrialists. The demand for a 9.45 pm departure had been flagged to the centre by Erode MP K E Prakash and BJP MLA C K Saraswathi. As the train set off, DMK leaders, including Prakash and Erode East MLA V C Chandhirakumar, marked the moment by distributing sweets and raising slogans thanking CM M K Stalin. Moments later, BJP workers led by Saraswathi arrived, hailing Prime Minister Modi and the Union Railway Minister, turning the platform into a lively contest of credit.
P Srinivasan
Compiled by Dinesh Jefferson E