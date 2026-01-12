Off the cuff | Kabaddi politics

Kabaddi is usually played on a mat or a dusty ground, but secondary grade teachers say the sport has found a new arena, protest sites. For the past 17 days, agitating teachers allege they have been forced to stay alert not just to raise slogans but to keep anti-social elements at bay. They also claim the police are deploying Kabaddi players to bodily lift protesters and load them onto buses in raid-style detentions. With their demand for equal pay for equal work, a promise made in the DMK’s election manifesto, still unfulfilled, the teachers say they are in no mood to disperse. As the government’s term nears its end, they insist time is fast running out to honour the assurance.

Addressing a press meet in Madurai on Thursday, former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju took a swipe at the DMK government, mocking its claims and publicity. He pointed out that the party’s once-ubiquitous campaign song, “Stalindhaan Vaaraaru, Vidiyal Thara Poraaru,” has vanished from public meetings. “It has not been played at any recent DMK events. I am willing to bet `1,000 and challenge anyone to prove otherwise,” he said. Claiming the government had nothing to offer, he remarked, “There is nothing, laethu laethu.” When a reporter asked if he knew Telugu, Raju quipped, “Telugu is also a South Indian language,” drawing laughter from the gathering.

