Old wine in old bottle? Expired liquor hits shelves in Kovai ahead of Pongal

COIMBATORE: Expired liquor has likely hit the shelves of TASMAC stores in the Coimbatore region as the authorities allegedly try to clear old stock during the festival season when demand peaks.

Though TASMAC employees' unions objected, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) has started redistribution of 20,000 cases of liquor that have been stocked in godown for the last few years.

The stock being dispatched to retail outlets since January 6 are worth Rs 16 crore, said TASMAC employee union sources.

It is alleged over 15,000 cases are being sent to 159 outlets in Coimbatore North district and 50,000 cases to 48 shops in Coimbatore South district.

It is suspected liquor stock since 2018 is being supplied to the TASMAC outlets.

Employees' unions, including the Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) — the DMK's union — raised the issue with the TASMAC administration. They demanded eliminating the old stock and stop pushing them through outlets.

Union sources claimed the old liquor stock is provided with a single bar code instead of the normal practice of one bar code for each bottle.

Sources said after employees unions threatened to submit a petition to the District Collector, the General Manager (Retail Vending) T Ramadurai Murugan dashed to Coimbatore on Saturday and held an urgent meeting with the representatives of employees' unions in the evening.

Though TASMAC trade staff expressed concern, they were reportedly instructed to sell the old stocks by the Pongal festival.