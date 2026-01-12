Private buses hike Chennai-Tiruchy fare, homecoming turns dearer

TIRUCHY: Another Pongal is here but little seems to have changed in regard to easing holiday travel plans for the public as several private omni bus operators have increased ticket fares by as much as Rs 4,500 for travelling from Chennai to Tiruchy – twice as much the proposed rate – during January 12-17. With the fare chart finalised by the state government and omni bus associations hardly being adhered to, passengers say the solution lies in increasing the number of special trains and government buses during such periods when demand peaks.

As per the 2022 fare chart agreed upon by the state government and omni bus associations, the approved ticket fare for travel from Chennai to Tiruchy is Rs 1,980. The fares for travel to other delta destinations from Chennai include Rs 1,900 for Tiruvarur, Rs 1,980 for Mayiladuthurai and Rs 2,130 for Thanjavur and Pudukkottai, depending on the bus category.

Passengers, however, complain that most operators charge well above Rs 2,000 across routes this festive season. The prices as reflected on private ticket booking applications show the average fare during the period as hovering over Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500. M Karthik, a private sector employee travelling to Tiruchy from Chennai, said, “Train tickets are getting booked within minutes of reservation opening, particularly for travel to Tiruchy and southern districts. The railway should operate more special trains during festival seasons like Pongal.”