Ramadoss, John Pandian in alliance talks with DMK: Minister R S Rajakannappan

Ramanathapuram: Forest Minister R S Rajakannappan on Sunday said talks were underway for Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss and Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) president John Pandian to join the DMK-led alliance, and an announcement would be made soon.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said discussions on alliances had gained momentum with elections drawing closer. “Talks are on with leaders including Ramadoss and John Pandian to bring them into the DMK alliance,” he said.

He added that existing allies such as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) would continue in the alliance, while the MDMK would contest on DMK’s Rising Sun symbol.

On Sunday, the minister presided over a meeting to review arrangements for Chief Minister M K Stalin’s visit to Paramakudi on January 17 to inaugurate manimandapam for freedom fighter Immanuel Sekaran, which is constructed at `3 crore. The meeting was attended by DMK secretary Kadhar Batcha Muthuramalingam, Paramakudi MLA Murugesan, and several functionaries.