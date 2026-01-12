Sri Lanka’s new Constitution could sideline Tamils: CM Stalin urges centre to intervene

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday stated that the new Constitution for the island nation, which reinforces a unitary state (Ekkiyarajya) mode, could further marginalise the Tamils by ignoring their aspirations for political autonomy. In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin urged the centre to initiate diplomatic steps at the highest level to safeguard the rights of Sri Lankan Tamils.

“Specifically, India should press for the inclusion of federal arrangements that devolve power to the provinces, protect ethnic minority rights, and uphold the principles of pluralism and equality. Such an approach would not only honour India’s role as a guarantor of regional peace but also align with our constitutional values of federalism and protection of linguistic and ethnic minorities,” the CM urged the centre.

Emphasising the relevance of the Thimpu Principles articulated by Tamil representatives during the 1985 peace talks facilitated by the centre in Bhutan, the CM said these principles seek recognition of Sri Lankan Tamils as a distinct nation, acknowledgement of the northern and eastern provinces as their traditional homeland, affirmation of their right to self-determination, and the establishment of a federal system ensuring equality, non-discrimination and full citizenship rights, including for hill-country Tamils.

Stalin pointed out that without incorporating the above elements, the new Lankan Constitution risks perpetuating the cycle of injustice.