Tamil Nadu records 255 rabies deaths in 10 years: RTI

CHENNAI: Data obtained through the Right to Information Act from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine show that Tamil Nadu has, over the past 10 years, spent over Rs 120 crore on anti-rabies vaccines (ARV) and rabies immunoglobulin (RIG). The procurement increased from 3.87 lakh ARV doses in 2015-16 to over 9.36 lakh doses in 2024-25. Over the same period, however, the state saw 255 human rabies deaths, with 2024 alone accounting for 47.

Experts say this paradox, rising expenditure but persistent deaths, stems from a fundamental policy flaw. Rabies surveillance begins only in humans, even though the virus originates in animals, mainly dogs. Data show that human rabies deaths were reported every year over the past decade, with several deaths recorded as recently as 2024-25. Of the 255 deaths between 2016 and September 2025, 74 were caused by bites from pet dogs, challenging the common perception that rabies is solely a stray dog-related issue.

Public health experts argue that unless rabies in animals is declared a notifiable disease, the state will continue to respond too late, after infections spill over to humans, when survival is almost impossible.

In April last year, the Madras High Court directed the state to consider a representation seeking to declare rabies in animals as a notifiable disease. While disposing of a petition filed by animal welfare activist Antony Clement Rubin, the court asked the Health and Family Welfare Department and the Animal Husbandry Department to examine the plea and respond within 30 days. However, no action has been taken so far.