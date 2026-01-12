Tangedco launches inquiry into girl’s electrocution by sagging power line in Madurai

MADURAI: The Madurai division of Tangedco has launched an investigation into the recent electrocution death of a 16-year-old girl in Kodikulam near Usilampatti Taluk.
The incident occurred on January 2, when the girl, A Ananya (16), while drying clothes in the terrace, accidentally came into contact with a low-hanging high-tension (HT) power line near her house. Despite treatment, the girl succumbed to burn injuries at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on January 5.
The victim’s father, S Arumugam (50), alleged that Tangedco officials did not take action on his two complaints regarding the excessive sag in the HT power line near his house.
He told TNIE, “When I built the house in 2022, the sagging power line was just six feet away from the terrace. I reported the issue to Tangedco, but they failed to address it with the seriousness it required. About six months ago, I noticed that the sagging had worsened, and the line was now merely two feet away. When I brought the issue to the notice of the officials, they again dismissed its urgency. Worried for my family’s safety, I cautioned my daughters and son to be extremely careful near the power line. Tragically, despite all precautions, I lost my daughter.”
Ananya was the second daughter of Arumugam. Sources said, on January 2, Ananya and her younger brother, Siva Karthikeyan (10), went up to the terrace to dry clothes. She accidentally came into contact with the power line and sustained severe burn injuries on her right arm, head, and shoulders. Her brother also suffered injuries to his foot. Hearing their cries for help, relatives rushed to the spot and managed to rescue them.
Ananya was initially taken to the Sholavandan Government facility, but was transferred to the burns ward at the GRH, where she succumbed to her injuries three days later. A case regarding the incident was registered at the Vikkiramangalam Police Station, added sources.
A top official from Tangedco (Madurai), who has initiated an inquiry into the issue, said, “Local staff members have already been dispatched to address the issue. Additionally, an inquiry into the matter has been initiated. The local assistant engineer will provide a preliminary report on the positioning of the HT line and the cause of the incident. A comprehensive report will follow after inspections conducted by the executive engineer and safety officer of Tangedco. Based on the final findings, necessary actions will be taken,” besides assuring compensation for the affected family members.