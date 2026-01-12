Tangedco launches inquiry into girl’s electrocution by sagging power line in Madurai

MADURAI: The Madurai division of Tangedco has launched an investigation into the recent electrocution death of a 16-year-old girl in Kodikulam near Usilampatti Taluk.

The incident occurred on January 2, when the girl, A Ananya (16), while drying clothes in the terrace, accidentally came into contact with a low-hanging high-tension (HT) power line near her house. Despite treatment, the girl succumbed to burn injuries at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on January 5.

The victim’s father, S Arumugam (50), alleged that Tangedco officials did not take action on his two complaints regarding the excessive sag in the HT power line near his house.

He told TNIE, “When I built the house in 2022, the sagging power line was just six feet away from the terrace. I reported the issue to Tangedco, but they failed to address it with the seriousness it required. About six months ago, I noticed that the sagging had worsened, and the line was now merely two feet away. When I brought the issue to the notice of the officials, they again dismissed its urgency. Worried for my family’s safety, I cautioned my daughters and son to be extremely careful near the power line. Tragically, despite all precautions, I lost my daughter.”