Karur stampede: Vijay in Delhi to appear before CBI; key points the agency will question

Nearly four months after a deadly stampede at a Tamil Nadu political rally claimed 41 lives, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is set to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi on Monday, as authorities probe alleged lapses in crowd management and safety arrangements.

Vijay arrived in the national capital on a chartered flight from Chennai and is scheduled to appear at the CBI headquarters, where investigators will seek detailed explanations regarding the planning and execution of the September 27, 2025 rally in Karur’s Veluswamypuram. Officials said the questioning will focus on decisions taken before and during the event, including Vijay’s movement plan, delays in his arrival, and whether these contributed to the overwhelming crowd pressure.

The agency has also requested documents related to permissions, volunteer deployment, emergency preparedness, and coordination with district authorities and police. Financial records connected to infrastructure, transport, food and water arrangements for attendees have been sought as part of efforts to reconstruct the sequence of events.