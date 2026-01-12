Karur stampede: Vijay in Delhi to appear before CBI; key points the agency will question

Nearly four months after a deadly stampede at a Tamil Nadu political rally claimed 41 lives, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is set to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi on Monday, as authorities probe alleged lapses in crowd management and safety arrangements.
Vijay arrived in the national capital on a chartered flight from Chennai and is scheduled to appear at the CBI headquarters, where investigators will seek detailed explanations regarding the planning and execution of the September 27, 2025 rally in Karur’s Veluswamypuram. Officials said the questioning will focus on decisions taken before and during the event, including Vijay’s movement plan, delays in his arrival, and whether these contributed to the overwhelming crowd pressure.
The agency has also requested documents related to permissions, volunteer deployment, emergency preparedness, and coordination with district authorities and police. Financial records connected to infrastructure, transport, food and water arrangements for attendees have been sought as part of efforts to reconstruct the sequence of events.
🔴 KEY AREAS OF QUESTIONING :
Vijay’s personal role in approving or planning the rally
Whether he was aware of expected crowd numbers and safety conditions laid down by authorities
Who was responsible for crowd management — TVK volunteers or hired private agencies
Whether he reviewed venue preparedness, including barricading, entry-exit points and buffer zones
Whether he received warnings of overcrowding before his arrival
The reason for his delay in reaching the rally, and whether he was informed that the delay was agitating the crowd
Whether he was advised to cancel, postpone, or shift to a virtual event due to safety concerns
Sources said the CBI is examining whether organisational failures, including insufficient drinking water and inadequate safety measures, played a role in one of Tamil Nadu’s deadliest political rally tragedies in recent years. The questioning follows prior interviews with TVK office bearers, after the case was transferred to the CBI by the Supreme Court in October 2025, directing a central probe for fair and impartial investigation.
A Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team has already examined Vijay’s campaign van and held an inquiry with its driver, a move aimed at understanding logistical factors that may have contributed to the stampede. The SC had also set up a monitoring committee, headed by former judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, with two IPS officers from outside Tamil Nadu, to oversee the investigation.
TVK sources said security arrangements have been requested to ensure Vijay’s safety during the appearance, citing the high-profile nature of the case.
The CBI is believed to be at a crucial stage of the investigation, with Vijay’s responses likely to play a key role in determining responsibility for the stampede and the eventual filing of a charge sheet.