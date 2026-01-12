Wait for community hall in Tiruchy's Pirattiyur gets longer

TIRUCHY: Residents of Pirattiyur have urged the Tiruchy city corporation to expedite the construction of a community hall, which was announced during the 2025 civic budget but has seen no progress so far. Locals say the delay has caused inconvenience, as the area lacks a common space for social functions, public meetings and community events, and demanded immediate action from the authorities.

Pirattiyur, which falls under Ward 55 in the West Taluk of Tiruchy city, is home to more than 1,000 families, including residents from nearby localities such as Alangulam, Kooturavu Nagar, and Valampuri Nagar. Most residents are daily wage earners. However, the absence of a government-owned community hall has forced people to rent private halls at high costs. Residents said high rental charges are unaffordable for many families.

During the 2025 corporation budget, the city corporation had allocated Rs 1 crore for the construction of a community hall in the area. However, the project has been delayed. Speaking to TNIE, Ward 55 councillor V Ramadoss, who had repeatedly raised the issue during council meetings, said, “Daily wage earners are forced to rent private halls in nearby rural areas as the charges are relatively lower. Even then, the minimum rent is around Rs 20,000. In the city, hall rents range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, which is too expensive for them. Even small functions such as ear-piercing ceremonies are delayed due to the lack of proper halls. People also have to travel long distances, which adds to their hardship,” he said.

S Ganesan, a resident of Pirattiyur, said, “A permanent community hall would greatly benefit residents and reduce their financial burden.” When contacted, a senior Corporation official told TNIE, “A proposal has been sent to the government, and the community hall will be constructed soon.”