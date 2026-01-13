Actor Gautami seeks AIADMK ticket from Rajapalayam

CHENNAI: Actor Gautami Tadimalla, deputy propaganada secretary, AIADMK, on Monday attended an interview for aspirants who wish to contest the forthcoming Assembly election. She sought a party ticket to contest from Rajapalayam, her favourite constituency for the past many years.

Talking to reporters at the AIADMK headquarters, the actor said she has made a request to contest from Rajapalayam, and “would abide by the decision of the party general secretary”.

When pointed out that the BJP might also seek this constituency as a desired constituency, she said, “I have been in touch with the people of Rajapalayam for the past seven years. I will continue to serve them even if I don’t get that constituency.”