BJP leader H Raja visits Thiruparankundram hill, detained after tense standoff

MADURAI: Tension prevailed at Thiruparankundram hill on Monday after senior BJP leader H Raja was prevented by the police from proceeding to the hilltop, where he intended to offer prayers and visit the Kallathi sacred tree, leading to a brief standoff between BJP cadre and the police.

Sources said Raja, accompanied by over 20 workers, heading towards the Kasi Viswanathar Temple, deviated and headed towards the hilltop when police stopped them, citing law and order concerns. Raja, along with workers, was detained for over two hours, triggering heated arguments at the site.

As news of the detention spread, locals and party cadre gathered and blocked police vehicles, demanding the immediate release of the senior leader. Senior police officials reached the spot and held discussions with the protesters. Raja and the detained BJP workers were later released.