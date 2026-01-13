BJP likely to host PM Modi’s Jan 23 event in Chennai

CHENNAI/ MADURAI: The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit is considering shifting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) public meeting, at which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a gathering on January 23, from Madurai to Chennai, with the final decision expected on Tuesday.

Party sources said BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran inspected a few locations in Madurai on Monday to assess their suitability for hosting the event. He is scheduled to inspect two or three locations in Chennai on Tuesday, after which a call on the venue will be taken. Some within the party, sources said, felt Chennai could be a better choice for organising the high-profile meeting. The BJP has also convened a meeting of senior office-bearers on Tuesday to discuss arrangements for the meeting.

Nagenthran is leaving for New Delhi on Tuesday to attend Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister L Murugan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior BJP leaders are expected to take part. Alliance talks within the NDA are expected to be finalised ahead of the January 23 event to ensure the participation of all alliance partners.

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters in Madurai, Nagenthran said the venue for the prime minister’s programme was yet to be finalised, but confirmed that the date of the visit has been fixed. “If Madurai is finalised, there is a possibility of the prime minister visiting Thiruparankundram hill,” he said. On questions regarding power-sharing with the AIADMK, the BJP state chief said the NDA’s primary objective was to defeat the DMK in the forthcoming elections. “We are not seeking power-sharing with the AIADMK,” he said.