'Distribute sago at ration shops, help us make profits', tapioca farmers tell Tamil Nadu govt

DHARMAPURI: Tapioca farmers have urged the state government to take steps to distribute sago at ration shops. This would improve the demand for tapioca in the market and lead to increased prices, farmers stated.

Tapioca is cultivated over 35,000 acres, and each acre produces about 30 tonnes. For years, farmers have been troubled by poor pricing, and the horticulture department also conducted a tripartite meeting with sago industries, Sagoserve and farmers. However, farmers alleged this meeting was not helpful as sago industries reported there is a severe lack of demand in the market.

Now, farmers are asking the state government to take steps to distribute sago at ration shops and improve the demand for tapioca.

S Muthusamy from Harur said, "The production cost of tapioca has increased over the past few years, and farmers are making meagre profits. Though we get somewhere around 30 tonnes per acre, we spend about Rs 25,000 per acre every month to ensure the success of the crop. We get about Rs 12,000 to Rs 16,000 per tonne. It takes about 11 months for tapioca to mature, and the money we make is insufficient to sustain us. We need better prices, but there seems to be no initiative from the government."