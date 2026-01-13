Five youth booked for attacking woman, her dad over interfaith marriage in Ukkadam

COIMBATORE: Five youngsters have been booked by the Big Bazaar Street police for attacking a woman and her father in Ukkadam, allegedly over the woman’s interfaith love marriage.

According to police, the incident occurred at the Pullukadu Housing Board tenements in South Ukkadam on New Year’s Day. The complainant, Rifana (24), wife of Muthukaruppu, had earlier gone to meet a friend on the night of December 31, 2025, to prepare for New Year celebrations. During this visit, two men, identified as Sabik and Riyaz, allegedly verbally abused her, following which she returned home distressed.

The next morning, on January 1, Sabik, Riyaz and three of their friends, Hari, Basil and Vetri, allegedly went to Rifana’s residence around 11.30 am and knocked on their door. Police said when Rifana’s father opened the door, the group attacked him with a knife, inflicting injuries on his hands. When Rifana intervened, she was reportedly struck on the head with a beer bottle.

The assailants fled the spot before the neighbours rushed to the scene and alerted police. The injured father and daughter were sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital in an ‘108’ ambulance. Both are out of danger, sources said.

Based on Rifana’s plaint, police have filed a case and efforts are on to nab the accused.