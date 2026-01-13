History-sheeter hacked to death inside Kilpauk GH; three suspects held

CHENNAI: An unidentified group of men barged into the maternity ward’s waiting area at the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital and hacked a history-sheeter to death in the wee hours of Monday morning. Police said the attack may have been motivated by previous enmity.

According to Kilpauk police, the deceased man — identified as Aadhi alias Aadhikesavan (20) of Kolathur — was a C-class history-sheeter with at least nine cases, including murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and assault, pending against him. He had come out on bail only 10 days ago, police said.

They added that Aadhikesavan was in a relationship with a married woman who delivered a child prematurely in December. On Sunday night, the child died at the hospital without responding to treatment. Upon information, the woman’s family and relatives along with Aadhi arrived at the hospital and got into an argument with the hospital staff. Police from the hospital outpost intervened and sent them away.

Upon learning that Aadhi was at the hospital to meet the woman, Surya, another man she was in a relationship with and father of her child, arrived to the hospital with a gang around 3.45 am on Monday, police said. They spotted Aadhi who was intoxicated and asleep in the waiting area and allegedly hacked him to death before fleeing the spot.