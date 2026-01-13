'Jana Nayagan' censor row: SC to hear film producer's plea challenging Madras HC order on January 15

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is slated to hear on January 15, 2026 the plea filed by the producer of Vijay-starrer Tamil film Jana Nayagan, challenging an interim order of the Madras High Court that stayed a single-judge direction to grant CBFC clearance to the movie.

The tentative date of hearing, earlier listed on January 19, 2026, was revised on Tuesday (Janaury 13, 2026) evening.

According to the cause list of the Supreme Court, the case will be listed before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s Bench.

The film’s producer, KVN Productions LLP, filed an appeal on January 12, 2026 against the order passed by a Division Bench of the High Court, which put on hold a single judge’s directive to the Central Board of Film Certification to issue the film's certificate forthwith.

Jana Nayagan, which is widely publicised as Mr. Vijay’s final film before his full-fledged entry into politics, was slated for a Pongal release on January 9, 2026.

However, the film ran into last-minute hurdles after the CBFC did not issue certification in time.

On January 9, 2026, the Division Bench’s order came hours after Justice P.T. Asha directed the CBFC to give clearance to Jana Nayagan, setting aside the film board’s directive to refer the matter to a review committee.

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice M.M. Shrivastava and G. Arul Murugan, on an appeal filed by the CBFC, granted an interim stay against the single judge’s verdict.