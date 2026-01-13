Madras HC bars illegal use of Kamal Haasan's personality rights

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday granted an interim John Doe order in favour of actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan, restraining unknown persons and entities from commercially exploiting his name, image and other identifiable attributes without his consent.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the order after being shown material indicating that morphed images and unauthorised merchandise bearing Haasan’s likeness were being circulated online. The court recorded that a strong prima facie case had been made out and directed that respondents be restrained from creating or disseminating false or altered images of the actor through any medium until the next hearing.

It also barred the sale of merchandise carrying his name or image without his consent or endorsement. At the same time, the court clarified that the order would not interfere with permissible forms of creative expression, including satire, caricature and similar works. Since a John Doe defendant had been arraigned in the suit, the court directed Haasan to issue a public notice of the order in both English and Tamil newspapers.