Madras HC judge overstepped jurisdiction in Thiruparankundram hill row, alleges Vaiko

MADURAI: After completing a Samathuva Nadai Payanam (padayatra) in Madurai city, MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Monday addressed a public rally, reiterating that the Muslim community respects the rights and rituals of Hindu society.

At the rally, Vaiko said, “Muslims extend their goodwill by offering sacred turmeric threads to women leaving the Meenakshi Amman Temple after the Meenakshi–Sundareswarar celestial wedding.”

Referring to Thiruparankundram, he said that there had been no issue in the area for the past 150 years. However, he alleged that a judge of the Madras High Court had recently issued an order to light a Deepam on a pillar atop the hill and made a related statement. He said, “I expressed that the judge had overstepped his jurisdiction. Subsequently, three judges did not oppose the decision made by the single judge.”

Vaiko said he was prepared to make a statement regarding the order and asserted that he had no fear of the judges. “I am ready to face any consequences. In the past, I served a one-year sentence for supporting the Tamil Tigers and alleged sedition,” he said.