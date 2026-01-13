No lifts, Tirunelveli corporation PwD member carried to meeting

TIRUNELVELI: Due to the lack of a ramp or lift, a disabled member of the Tirunelveli corporation council had to be carried by his two sons up the stairs to the meeting hall on the first floor of the corporation building, and later brought back to the ground floor in a similar fashion on Monday. This was the second council meeting during which his sons had to assist him to reach the hall. Furthermore, while he was given a seat in the front row during the first meet, this time around, he was seated in the last row, with the first row ‘reserved’ for zonal chairpersons. This acted as a barrier for him to clearly witness the proceedings and see the administrators’ and officials’ faces.
In June 2025, the state government, through an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, introduced a provision to nominate persons with disabilities (PwDs) as members of councils in all local bodies. For Tirunelveli corporation, K Jegajeevanram was appointed as the PwD member.
On Monday, Jegajeevanram was carried by his two sons to the first floor. His wheelchair was brought to the meeting hall by the duo for him to sit. He also required his sons to bring both him and his wheelchair back to the ground floor later.
Speaking to TNIE, Jegajeevanram said he realised the challenges only after visiting the corporation council building. “Even to attend the council meeting where I can raise public issues, I have to bring my two sons. In the first meeting, I was seated in the first row. This time, some people asked me to move to the last row, saying the first row was meant for zonal chairpersons. The state should ensure ramps or lifts for PwDs like me in all urban and rural local body buildings,” he said.
When contacted by TNIE, Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner Dr Monika Rana said that soon after Jegajeevanram’s appointment, the administration initiated steps to arrange a temporary lift to the meeting hall. “The building is an old one. We are identifying a suitable location to set up the temporary lift and are awaiting the cost estimate,” she said.