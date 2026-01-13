No lifts, Tirunelveli corporation PwD member carried to meeting

TIRUNELVELI: Due to the lack of a ramp or lift, a disabled member of the Tirunelveli corporation council had to be carried by his two sons up the stairs to the meeting hall on the first floor of the corporation building, and later brought back to the ground floor in a similar fashion on Monday. This was the second council meeting during which his sons had to assist him to reach the hall. Furthermore, while he was given a seat in the front row during the first meet, this time around, he was seated in the last row, with the first row ‘reserved’ for zonal chairpersons. This acted as a barrier for him to clearly witness the proceedings and see the administrators’ and officials’ faces.

In June 2025, the state government, through an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, introduced a provision to nominate persons with disabilities (PwDs) as members of councils in all local bodies. For Tirunelveli corporation, K Jegajeevanram was appointed as the PwD member.

On Monday, Jegajeevanram was carried by his two sons to the first floor. His wheelchair was brought to the meeting hall by the duo for him to sit. He also required his sons to bring both him and his wheelchair back to the ground floor later.