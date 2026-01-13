Parties urge Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer to extend SIR deadline, hold special camps

CHENNAI: The CPM and the BJP have urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to extend the deadline for inclusion, deletion and correction of names in the draft electoral rolls, citing difficulties faced by the public due to Pongal festival and extended holidays. In a letter submitted in person to the CEO at the Secretariat on Monday, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam pointed out that the Election Commission had fixed January 18, as the last date for filing claims and objections, with the final electoral rolls scheduled to be published on February 17.

He said that a large number of people across the state have travelled to their native places for Pongal celebrations and the extended holidays, making it difficult for many voters to take part in the revision process between January 10 and 18. This, he cautioned, could result in lakhs of eligible voters being left out of the rolls.

Seeking an extension of at least 10 days, Shanmugam requested that the deadline be extended up to January 28. He also urged the Election Commission to organise special camps on January 24 and 25 to ensure maximum public participation.

BJP state vice-president Karu Nagarajan, on behalf of the party, also submitted a memorandum to the CEO, seeking an extension of the deadline for enrolment and corrections in the electoral rolls.