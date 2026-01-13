Patient beaten to death at rehab centre in Tiruchy, seven held

TIRUCHY: Police on Monday arrested seven people, including the managing director of a private de-addiction centre, for allegedly beating to death a 48-year-old man who was admitted a few days ago. The de-addiction centre near Jeeyapuram has been permanently shut, police said.

The deceased was identified as S Vijayakumar of Kancheepuram district. According to the police, Vijayakumar, who was estranged from his wife, was on January 8 admitted to the licensed private rehabilitation centre in Adavathur by his brother S Muthukumar (50) of Tiruvarur to help him overcome his addiction to alcohol. On January 10, the centre staff admitted him to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital over “ill health” and informed Muthukumar. Despite treatment, he died in the hospital on Monday morning.

Suspecting foul play in his death, Muthukumar lodged a complaint with the Somarasampettai police.

Inquiries revealed that Vijayakumar was beaten by the rehabilitation centre MD, D Manikandan (50) of Woraiyur, warden S Manimaran (29), and staff members M Periyasamy (34), M Krishnamurthy (30), C Arivumani (45), M Abisheik (27) and P Suryaprakash (28), with sticks and pipes for not heeding to instructions.

Subsequently, all the seven accused were arrested on various charges. Following this, Srirangam tahsildar Selvaganesh sealed the centre.