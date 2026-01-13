PMK founder Ramadoss says yet to take call on exiting NDA

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Monday said the party has not yet taken a final decision on continuing in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), even as speculation grows about a possible realignment ahead of the elections. It may be recalled that on Friday, he appreciated the CM Stalin’s governance, and it was seen as a signal towards joining the DMK-led alliance.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Ramadoss said, “No decision has been taken yet (on exiting NDA).” He added that the prevailing political situation has created circumstances for new alliances, but stressed that nothing can be stated with certainty during an election period. He also declined to comment with certainty on the possibility of aligning with the DMK.

Meanwhile, PMK general secretary Murali Sankar said Mayilam MLA C Sivakumar, Mettur MLA S Sadasivam and Dharmapuri MLA SP Venkateswaran have been expelled from the party for “anti-party activities”.