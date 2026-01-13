Sholayar estate hands over private road to Valparai Municipality for repairs

COIMBATORE: The road leading to Sholayar, which was previously managed by a private estate, has been handed over to the Valparai Municipality. Officials say the road, in a bad shape for over a decade, will be revamped once it is officially brought under the control of the municipality.

The nearly 3-km stretch was under the control of the Sholayar Estate. This road serves as the main transportation route to areas such as Nallakathu Estate and Mudis, and hundreds of people have been using it as their primary access road.

Although people have repeatedly urged the municipality to repair the road, the municipality administration was unable to carry out any work as the road was under the estate's control.

People has organised various forms of protests to demand repairs, and recently, political organisations jointly staged a protest by planting banana trees on the damaged road.