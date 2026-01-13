Solid waste management park to be opened in Tiruppur city this month: Mayor

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation is scheduled to open a solid waste management park with a handling capacity of about 200 tons this month itself. However, Mayor N Dinesh Kumar refused to disclose its location fearing protests and citing local political opposition.

The mayor told TNIE that both dry and wet waste would be converted into value-added items at this park.

"We are continuously taking necessary steps to properly manage the garbage generated in Tiruppur. As part of it, we will open a solid waste management park with a capacity of 200 tons by the end of January. Machines and equipment have been purchased from Germany and from other states, including Gujarat and Maharashtra, for conversion of dry and wet waste into value-added items at this park. The park won't pose any environmental harm. This science-based centre which will be beneficial to students."

He also stated that the distribution of 10-litre capacity dustbins has begun for household waste segregation, for which 70,000 dustbins have been procured at an estimated cost of Rs 1.05 crore.

Speaking to TNIE, Mayor Dinesh Kumar said that these dustbins will be distributed to about 3 lakh households. "We have already provided dustbins to about 70,000 households. The next batch of dustbins is expected after Pongal. We plan to complete the task of distributing dustbins to 3 lakh households by the end of January. Subsequently, garbage bins will be removed from public places by the beginning of February.