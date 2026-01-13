Sri Lankan Navy arrests 10 Indian fishermen for IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday apprehended a mechanised fishing boat and arrested 10 Indian fishermen from Rameswaram for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) near Neduntheevu, in what is reported to be the first such arrest of Rameswaram fishermen this year.

Official sources said the mechanised fishing boat, owned by M Thennarasu of Rameswaram and carrying 10 fishermen, ventured into the sea on Monday night.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, the boat along with its 10-member crew was apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy for IMBL violation. The fishermen were allegedly caught fishing in Sri Lankan waters off the coast of Neduntheevu.

Fisheries department officials stated that the arrested fishermen hail from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam areas. The fishermen are likely to be handed over to Jaffna fisheries officials after enquiry on Tuesday.

Fisheries department officials from Rameswaram said that after a week-long break owing to rough sea conditions, tokens for venturing into the sea were issued on Monday. More than 350 boats that received tokens ventured into the sea on Monday night.

While fishing near the IMBL, some boats were said to have entered Sri Lankan waters and were later chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy. One of the boats that remained in Sri Lankan waters was caught by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Condemning the arrest, fishermen associations urged the Central Government to take immediate action to secure the release of the arrested fishermen along with their vessel.