Stalin, Kharge, Rahul will decide on power sharing in Tamil Nadu: Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai on Monday said that the decision on whether the Congress would have a share in power in Tamil Nadu rests with the top leadership of the INDIA bloc and not with individual leaders expressing personal views.

Addressing reporters in Chennai, Selvaperunthagai was responding to questions about remarks made by DMK Minister I Periyasamy, who had said there was no scope for the Congress sharing power with the DMK after the 2026 assembly polls.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion. He has expressed his view, and some others here have expressed theirs. Freedom of expression exists,” Selvaperunthagai said. However, the final decision would be taken by Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, he added.

“They will take an appropriate decision in the interest of the alliance and the country,” Selvaperunthagai said. Commenting on TVK leader Vijay being questioned by the CBI, Selvaperunthagai alleged that it’s political vendetta by the BJP. He said the TN government had already been conducting the probe properly and without intimidation. “Under the pretext of a CBI inquiry, the BJP has taken control of the case and summoned Vijay to Delhi. This is an attempt to force political compromises,” he alleged.