Tamil Nadu signs Rs 10,000-crore MoU to set up domestically governed AI infrastructure

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday signed an agreement with Sarvam AI to establish India’s first full-stack Sovereign AI Park, positioning the state as a hub for domestically governed artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The memorandum of understanding envisages an initial investment of Rs 10,000 crore and the creation of about 1,000 high-skilled jobs in advanced computing and AI research.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, Indian Institute of Technology Madras Director V Kamakoti and senior officia

According to the government, the park will function as a purpose-built AI district, integrating high-end compute infrastructure, secure data frameworks, model-development labs and innovation clusters, alongside a dedicated institute for AI in governance. Land has been identified near the IIT Madras Research Park.

Rajaa described the initiative as a transformative step aimed at moving Tamil Nadu from a passive adopter of AI to an active shaper of its deployment.