We fulfilled historic duty by proving Tamil’s antiquity: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said the DMK government had fulfilled a historic responsibility by validating the antiquity of Tamil civilisation through scientific, evidence-based research. Addressing non-resident Tamils from around 70 countries who had gathered in Chennai for Tamil Diaspora Day 2026 celebrations, Stalin recalled that when the ancient glory of the Tamils was spoken about based on Tamil literature, some dismissed it as romanticism, while others branded it as racialism, arguing that literature could not be treated as history. However, the CM asserted that such claims have now been decisively disproved.
Citing findings from archaeological excavations, the CM said the Keezhadi excavations have conclusively established that Tamil civilisation dates back more than 4,000 years. “Evidence of paddy cultivation has been found at Keezhadi. It has been established that Tamils were educated even in those ancient times. Analysis of soil samples collected from the Sivakalai habitation site shows that potable water once flowed through brick-lined drainage systems there. Artefacts found at Mayiladumparai in Krishnagiri indicate that iron was used in Tamil Nadu as early as 4,200 years ago,” he added.
Highlighting initiatives for overseas Tamils, Stalin said a toll-free assistance centre has been set up, and a scheme has been in place to provide monthly financial assistance to families of Tamils who die while working abroad. Over the last three years, 2,398 Tamils had been rescued and brought back from foreign countries, including Ukraine, Cambodia, Myanmar and Israel, he added.
On the occasion, the CM presented several awards, including the Tamil Mamani Award to Dr Annamalai, president of the Periyar-Ambedkar Thought Organisation in Australia, for service to the Tamil language among overseas Tamils and for promoting diversity, and the Kaniyan Poongundranar Award (Education) to Dr Mohamed Haniffa bin Abdullah, founder and executive chairman of MAHSA University, Malaysia. The Tamil Mamani award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a citation, while the recipients of Kaniyan Poongundranar Award and Best Cultural Ambassador Award were presented with a gold medal and a copper citation.
Four MoUs were signed to facilitate overseas education and employment opportunities, promote start-ups, and create innovation hubs in collaboration with several institutions.
Later, Stalin flagged off a double-decker electric bus service aimed at promoting heritage and cultural tourism in Chennai. The bus, costing Rs 1.89 crore, was donated by Tamils living in the United States in collaboration with Ashok Leyland through the Hinduja Foundation.