ASI begins restoration of worn-out tiles at Thanjavur temple

THANJAVUR: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is maintaining the 11th century Peruvudayar (Big) temple, has started work to replace the worn out brick floor tiles in one section of the prakara outside the main shrine.

The bricks in the floor on the western side got eroded over time. As this causes inconvenience to visitors, especially during rainy season, it was decided to replace them. Work commenced recently to remove the bricks in around 4,000 square feet area located in between the Pillayarkoil and Karuvurar shrine in the sprawling temple complex.

Once the old bricks are removed by workers, new bricks specially made to the specification will be laid.

A special lime mortar is used to lay the bricks, officials said. Work is being taken up at a cost of Rs 70 lakhs which include replacing bricks near the Nandi mandapam also. The works will be completed in four months, ASI officials added.