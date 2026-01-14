Chennai's water supply to get major boost with new Ring Main System approval

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday accorded in-principle approval for the much-awaited project of implementation of a Ring Main System (RMS) to strengthen the city’s drinking water supply network.

He also approved the initiation of improvement works to the existing sewerage system under the Nesapakkam Treatment Plant catchment. Both projects will be executed by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) department.

The total project cost of installing the RMS within the Greater Chennai Corporation areas, including operation and maintenance for 10 years, is estimated at Rs 3,108.55 crore. The project will be funded through a loan from Asian Development Bank (ADB) and is expected to be completed within four years, according to an official release.

At present, Chennai’s water supply depends on surface water sources, groundwater, and desalination plants. Treated water from eight systems, including five water treatment plants and three desalination plants at Minjur and Nemmeli, is pumped through transmission mains to various Water Distribution Stations (WDSs), from where it is distributed to consumers. A fourth desalination plant with a capacity of 400 MLD is currently under construction at Perur along the East Coast Road.

Since these water supply systems function independently, any shutdown or failure of a source affects the respective areas dependent on it, even when surplus water is available in other sources.

To address the issue, the proposed RMS will interconnect all nine water sources, including the upcoming desalination plant, through a closed-loop network consisting of pumping stations, feeder mains, ring mains, and transmission mains.

This will enable equitable distribution of drinking water to all WDSs based on overall availability, even during source failures or maintenance shutdowns. Under the project, a 98-km-long Ring Main comprising Mild Steel (MS) pipelines will be laid around the GCC area.