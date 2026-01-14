Democracy under siege by those in power, brave youth must question them: Rahul Gandhi

COIMBATORE: Democracy, the voice of our people, is under attack by those in power and the people running the government; they are attacking our Election Commission and other institutions and are threatening people who don’t agree with their ideology, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “We need young people who are strong and brave to ask questions against them”, he added.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of St Thomas English High School at Gudalur in Nilgiris district on Tuesday, Rahul said he wants to develop an India where “people are kind to one another and respect each other’s languages, religion and tradition.”

During his interaction with the students, Rahul said he grew up in a family where his grandmother was a boss and he learnt a lot from her.

“Women are extremely capable, often more sensitive and more capable that men and have a long-term vision. They should have a larger role to play in country, businesses, defence forces and bureaucracy.” Rahul Gandhi also stressed on the need to change the education system, stating, “I believe education should not be extremely expensive or privatised. There can be private schools and college, but there is a bigger role for good quality government education. The government has to put money into the budget for education. Students should an atmosphere where they can create job opportunities, which can aid the development of the country.”

The Congress MP reached Gudalur in the evening from Mysuru and left around 5 pm.