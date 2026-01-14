IIT-M, TN science council sign MoU for research collab

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST) and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote collaborative research, academic exchange and capacity-building initiatives.

The MoU was signed by IIT-M director V Kamakoti and TNSCST member secretary S Vincent. TNSCST functions as an autonomous apex body under the state’s higher education department.

The agreement seeks to create a structured framework for cooperation between the two institutions, with an emphasis on advancing research, fostering innovation and extending academic benefits to students, scholars and the larger scientific community in TN.

As part of the MoU, TNSCST and IIT-M will jointly organise seminars, workshops and consultations on a regular basis. These academic engagements are expected to result in joint publications, including conference proceedings and books, contributing to the dissemination of scientific knowledge.

“A key focus of the collaboration will be capacity enhancement programmes, particularly aimed at addressing the research needs of young scholars and students,” said S Vincent.

The MoU also provides for the exchange and sharing of scholars, experts and resources, enabling wider access to advanced research facilities and expertise.

To provide students with practical exposure, the two institutions plan to design and implement structured research internship programmes that will offer field-based and first-hand research experiences in areas of mutual interest.