Karaikal-Peralam railway line awaits regular service despite safety clearance

NAGAPATTINAM: Despite the issuance of safety clearance last year, the Karaikal-Peralam railway line has yet not been thrown open for regular passenger traffic, putting thousands of people to hardship. Currently, only special passenger trains and freight trains are operated in the line.

The line provides a direct link to Velankanni, Nagapattinam, Nagore, Thirumalarayanpattinam, Karaikal, Thirunallar, and Ambagarathur, with Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Villupuram, Thiruvannamalai, and Chennai, with some of the trains reducing travel time by nearly two hours compared to routes via Tiruvarur.

“The Tambaram-Karaikal train travels via Tiruvarur, since there is no connection from Mayiladuthurai to Karaikal, as the Peralam line, which connects Mayiladuthurai to Karaikal, is not utilised and rerouted for these services. It stops for at least an hour at the Tiruvarur railway station for change of engine,” said AST Ansari Babu, Secretary, Karaikal Railway Travellers Welfare Association.

Opening the Peralam line for regular services could give passengers a wide range of options. “At present, pilgrims and tourists arriving at Velankanni from Chennai and other places have to change trains at Nagapattinam, carrying their luggage across platforms, since those trains don’t reach Velankanni because they are cut short through Tiruvarur,” said Nagore Sithiq, Secretary, Nagore Nagapattinam Rail Users Association.