Karaikal-Peralam railway line awaits regular service despite safety clearance

NAGAPATTINAM: Despite the issuance of safety clearance last year, the Karaikal-Peralam railway line has yet not been thrown open for regular passenger traffic, putting thousands of people to hardship. Currently, only special passenger trains and freight trains are operated in the line.
The line provides a direct link to Velankanni, Nagapattinam, Nagore, Thirumalarayanpattinam, Karaikal, Thirunallar, and Ambagarathur, with Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Villupuram, Thiruvannamalai, and Chennai, with some of the trains reducing travel time by nearly two hours compared to routes via Tiruvarur.
“The Tambaram-Karaikal train travels via Tiruvarur, since there is no connection from Mayiladuthurai to Karaikal, as the Peralam line, which connects Mayiladuthurai to Karaikal, is not utilised and rerouted for these services. It stops for at least an hour at the Tiruvarur railway station for change of engine,” said AST Ansari Babu, Secretary, Karaikal Railway Travellers Welfare Association.
Opening the Peralam line for regular services could give passengers a wide range of options. “At present, pilgrims and tourists arriving at Velankanni from Chennai and other places have to change trains at Nagapattinam, carrying their luggage across platforms, since those trains don’t reach Velankanni because they are cut short through Tiruvarur,” said Nagore Sithiq, Secretary, Nagore Nagapattinam Rail Users Association.
He added that, since Mayiladuthurai has more trains, passenger trains from Mayiladuthurai to Velankanni via Peralam will benefit rail users. Aravind Kumar from the Nagai District Consumer Protection and Passenger Association said Velankanni railway station lacks a stabling line to adapt to more rail traffic.
“Petitions have been submitted to the railways by rail users and associations to establish a stabling line for the development in Velankanni. The church is willing to donate land for this purpose,” he added.
According to sources, passenger train services between Karaikal and Peralam were stopped in 1984. After sustained public protests, the Union Railway Ministry issued approvals in 2013 and 2014.
The Railway Board subsequently sanctioned Rs 177.69 crore on January 30, 2019, leading to the conversion of the 23.5-km metre gauge line into a broad gauge line with electrification.
“By May 2025, all works were completed, and trial runs were conducted on May 23 and 24. The Commissioner of Railway Safety subsequently issued the safety certificate, permitting passenger trains to operate at speeds of up to 75 kmph on the stretch. Despite this, regular services have not begun,” said Babu. Officials of the Southern Railway Tiruchy Division said steps were underway to operate regular passenger services on the Peralam line.