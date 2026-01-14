Literacy camps open world of words for women in TN

TIRUCHY: From reading bus destination boards to doing everyday market calculations, thousands of women from age 15 to 70 in Tiruchy district are quietly rewriting their lives through the New India Literacy Programme (NILP) 2022-2027, known in Tamil Nadu as the “Puthiya Bharatha Ezhutharivu Thittam.”

District education department data shows that women account for an overwhelming majority of learners enrolled under the scheme since 2023, reflecting how adult literacy efforts are increasingly reaching those left out of formal schooling. In 2025-26, enrolment rose sharply across all 16 blocks of the district, aided by expanded and more targeted outreach.

The first batch in this academic year recorded 22,261 learners, including 18,500 women, while the second batch, which is currently awaiting results for the written exams and is yet to receive their certificates, enrolled 37,762 learners, of whom 31,498 were women. In 2024-25, a single batch saw 11,332 women enrol, while 13,905 women participated in 2023-24.

Summed up, 75,235 women have benefited under NILP in the district over the last three years. Officials said the spike followed systematic mapping of illiterate persons above the age of 15 by the School Education Department. Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs) play a central role in this process, working through headmasters and School Management Committees to identify habitations where basic literacy and numeracy levels are low.