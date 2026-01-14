Pollachi transgenders seek NOC from district administration to build houses

COIMBATORE: As many as 12 transgender individuals who were issued land patta at Nellikuthuparai village in Pollachi around 12 years ago, demanded that the government authorities provide NOC for constructing houses. The patta's conditions state that they should build the house within six months of issuance, however, they were unable to do so.
In 2014, the district administration offered 1.5 cents of patta land each to around 21 transgender individuals at Nellikuthuparai village near Anaimalai in Pollachi. Four beneficiaries have already built their houses, but the remaining have left land vacant as they were unable to source money to build houses. Meanwhile, five beneficiaries died under various circumstances.
"Initially, they attempted to build houses through the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam scheme, but it was dropped as they were asked to procure financial assistance stage-wise. After a long search, in October 2025, they found a donor from Chennai who agreed to bear the cost of construction for all transgender beneficiaries. However, they asked us to get an NOC from the government, which would allow beneficiaries to continue to claim ownership of the land, as they failed to build a house within the stipulated time frame of six months in the patta. We cannot construct houses now, and the donor's legal team is asking for an NOC that does not restrict construction from the government's side," said Kalki Subramaniam, a transgender rights activist. She added that they have petitioned various officials in the district, but no action has been taken yet on their demand.
"Although officers have given oral assurances that our land will not be taken back and asked us to proceed with the construction, the beneficiaries fear that government authorities could take the land back, citing the condition," Kalki Subramaniam added.
Officials from the district administration said there is no precedent for issuing such NOCs from the government side, but they assured that no issues will arise against their construction.
"We already issued letters in October 2025, stating that the patta documents are in the same beneficiary's names and under the same conditions. We can only give a letter, not an NOC, as there is no such practice followed in the government. They can proceed with the construction. If they continue to push for the same demand, we would have to cancel all pattas and issue them again with a fresh date," a senior official from the district administration said.