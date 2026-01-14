Pollachi transgenders seek NOC from district administration to build houses

COIMBATORE: As many as 12 transgender individuals who were issued land patta at Nellikuthuparai village in Pollachi around 12 years ago, demanded that the government authorities provide NOC for constructing houses. The patta's conditions state that they should build the house within six months of issuance, however, they were unable to do so.

In 2014, the district administration offered 1.5 cents of patta land each to around 21 transgender individuals at Nellikuthuparai village near Anaimalai in Pollachi. Four beneficiaries have already built their houses, but the remaining have left land vacant as they were unable to source money to build houses. Meanwhile, five beneficiaries died under various circumstances.

"Initially, they attempted to build houses through the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam scheme, but it was dropped as they were asked to procure financial assistance stage-wise. After a long search, in October 2025, they found a donor from Chennai who agreed to bear the cost of construction for all transgender beneficiaries. However, they asked us to get an NOC from the government, which would allow beneficiaries to continue to claim ownership of the land, as they failed to build a house within the stipulated time frame of six months in the patta. We cannot construct houses now, and the donor's legal team is asking for an NOC that does not restrict construction from the government's side," said Kalki Subramaniam, a transgender rights activist. She added that they have petitioned various officials in the district, but no action has been taken yet on their demand.