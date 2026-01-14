Pongal plunder: Private bus ticket fares touch Rs 4,500

MADURAI: Despite warnings from the state transport department against overcharging, several private omni bus operators have allegedly doubled their ticket prices ahead of the Pongal festival, with fares touching a maximum of Rs 4,500 for AC sleeper seats along the Chennai-Madurai route.

To prevent exploitation, All Omni Bus Owners Association (AOBA) and Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners Association (TOBOA) have fixed maximum fares for various categories -- non-AC seater, non-AC sleeper, AC seater, AC sleeper, premium seater, and premium sleeper -- with caps like Rs 2,560 for a premium sleeper berth along the Madurai-Chennai route.

However, as of Tuesday, several private buses along the said route have been charging up to Rs 3,500 per ticket. Speaking to TNIE, S Haritharan, a Madurai native working in Chennai, said some private operators were charging Rs 3,500 for AC sleeper tickets on online platforms.

“If we go directly to the bus stand without prior booking, they even demand Rs 4,500 for the same. For visiting my hometown during the festival, I have no option but to pay whatever they ask,” he said. Several passengers have alleged that the operators have been taking undue advantage of the festive rush.