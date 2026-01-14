Pongal preparations hampered as rain disrupts traditions in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: With intermittent rain lashing Tiruchy district for the past four days, the festive buzz ahead of Pongal has been significantly muted, affecting sales of Senkarumbu (chewing sugarcane), earthen pots and other traditional items, while also disrupting harvesting activities, potters' livelihoods and celebrations across colleges and public institutions.

Out of these, the sale of chewing sugarcane, an integral part of Pongal rituals, is affected the most. Expecting poor demand due to the unfavourable weather, traders have procured only limited quantities this year. Continuous rain has also led to waterlogging and slush in sugarcane fields, making harvesting difficult during what is usually the peak marketing period. Sugarcanes are procured for ₹30-₹60 per stick in retail markets.

Farmers from Thiruvalarsolai, Thuraiyur and Palakuruchi - areas traditionally known for cultivating Pongal cane for local markets - expressed disappointment over the turn of events. "Last year, incessant rain and pest attacks damaged the crop when it was about 80% grown. This season, we raised good-quality canes, but rain has stalled harvesting as labourers are reluctant to come to the fields," said P Sankaran, a farmer from Thiruvalarsolai.

He added that traders, who usually visit fields three to four days ahead of the festival, had not turned up till Tuesday evening, leaving harvested bundles stacked in the fields. At the Uzhavar Santhai, vendor S T Sathish said he procured only one truckload of sugarcane from Thiruvalarsolai fearing further rain.