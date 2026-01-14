Pongal preparations hampered as rain disrupts traditions in Tiruchy
TIRUCHY: With intermittent rain lashing Tiruchy district for the past four days, the festive buzz ahead of Pongal has been significantly muted, affecting sales of Senkarumbu (chewing sugarcane), earthen pots and other traditional items, while also disrupting harvesting activities, potters' livelihoods and celebrations across colleges and public institutions.
Out of these, the sale of chewing sugarcane, an integral part of Pongal rituals, is affected the most. Expecting poor demand due to the unfavourable weather, traders have procured only limited quantities this year. Continuous rain has also led to waterlogging and slush in sugarcane fields, making harvesting difficult during what is usually the peak marketing period. Sugarcanes are procured for ₹30-₹60 per stick in retail markets.
Farmers from Thiruvalarsolai, Thuraiyur and Palakuruchi - areas traditionally known for cultivating Pongal cane for local markets - expressed disappointment over the turn of events. "Last year, incessant rain and pest attacks damaged the crop when it was about 80% grown. This season, we raised good-quality canes, but rain has stalled harvesting as labourers are reluctant to come to the fields," said P Sankaran, a farmer from Thiruvalarsolai.
He added that traders, who usually visit fields three to four days ahead of the festival, had not turned up till Tuesday evening, leaving harvested bundles stacked in the fields. At the Uzhavar Santhai, vendor S T Sathish said he procured only one truckload of sugarcane from Thiruvalarsolai fearing further rain.
"I am selling each cane at ₹40. Prices may rise, but footfall is low, and only a few stalls have come up so far," he said. K Aravind, a trader near Woraiyur market, noted that cold weather and health concerns had made people hesitant to buy chewing sugarcane. The rain has also hit potters, for whom Pongal is the most important season. S R K Ramu, a potter from Melakondayampettai, said sales had slowed sharply. "Retailers are buying only in small quantities, and even manufacturing has become difficult as rain dampens the pots that are set for drying," he said.
The price of a pongal pot varies between ₹250-₹1,000, based on its size and decoration. Despite the drizzle, major commercial streets witnessed a partial rush on Tuesday as residents stepped out for last-minute shopping. Gandhi Market, Woraiyur and surrounding areas were dotted with makeshift stalls selling vegetables, turmeric bunches, flowers and sugarcane.
Many shoppers preferred temporary outlets near Gandhi Market and Melachinthamani to purchase metal and earthen Pongal pots at lower prices. "The rain has spoilt some stock and slowed sales, but we are hoping for better business if the weather improves," said S Dhanasekar, a vendor at Gandhi Market.
The price of a turmeric bunch (for Pongal pot decoration) is ₹10-₹60 per bunch, depending on size and freshness. The festive atmosphere was further dampened as rain disrupted Pongal celebrations in educational institutions. Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College, SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, and National College held celebrations on Saturday, while Bishop Heber College observed Pongal on Monday, which was partially affected by rain. The Samathuvam Pongal celebrations at the District Collectorate were also briefly interrupted by showers.