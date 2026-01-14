Snakes spotted at anganwadi, parents fear for safety of kids in TN

MADURAI: Parents have expressed concern after snakes were spotted near an anganwadi centre at Sundarajanpatti, located in the Iraniyam panchayat near Madurai city. Though no serious incidents have been reported so far, parents said the absence of a compound wall around the facility has heightened safety risks and suggested that constructing one would effectively address the issue.

Speaking to TNIE, Ponnlingam, a resident, expressed disappointment over the lack of action from authorities. He said around 20 children are currently admitted to the centre, which does not have a compound wall. Dense bushes on both sides of the building have enabled reptiles to frequently enter the premises. While staff members have managed to drive away snakes on several occasions, parents and staff remain deeply concerned as the problem persists.

Another villager, Pooventhan, said the absence of a wall was the primary concern. He pointed out that, “The facility is located in front of a large pond, but a substantial boundary separates it from the water body, leaving little cause for concern on that front. However, the lack of a proper wall has attracted miscreants who loiter around the building. Empty liquor bottles are often found in the mornings, causing distress among parents and children.”