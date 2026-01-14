TN CM Stalin announces Thiruvalluvar Day awards

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced the annual Thiruvalluvar Day awards to several personalities from diverse fields in recognition of their achievements and contributions. Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan has been chosen for the Perarignar Anna Award.
Each awardee will be honoured with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a one-sovereign gold medal, a citation and a ceremonial shawl. The awards will be conferred by the CM on Thiruvalluvar Day (January 16).
The other awardees are: Thiruvalluvar Award (2026) - Mu Pe Sathiyavel Muruganar; Periyar Award (2025) - A Arulmozhi; Annai Ambedkar Award (2025) - M Sinthanai Selvan; Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Award (2025) - S M Idayathulla; Mahakavi Bharatiyar Award (2025) - poet Nellai Jayantha; Pavendar Bharathidasan Award (2025) - poet Yugabharathi; Tamil Thendral Thiru Vi Ka Award (2025) - former chief secretary V Irai Anbu; Muthamizh Kaavalar Ki Aa Pe Viswanatham Award (2025) - S Chellappa; and Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Award (2025) - Viduthalai Virumbi.
The state government also announced the Ilakkiya Maamani Awards for 2025. The awardees are T Ramalingam (Classical Tamil), C Mahendran (Research), and R Narendrakumar (Creative Tamil).
Brief profiles of the awardees are as follows:
Sathiyavel Muruganar: He has conducted over 1,400 Tamil marai kudamuzhukku consecrations for temples and officiated more than 3,000 Tamil Agamam-based weddings. He has trained Oduvars and Sivachariyars and has authored over 30 books.
A Arulmozhi, senior advocate: From her school days, Arulmozhi has been a strong voice advocating Periyar’s ideals. Alongside Periyarist thought, she has actively propagated the revolutionary poetry of Pavendar Bharathidasan.
Sinthanai Selvan: A compelling speaker on Ambedkarite ideals, he has articulated the late leader’s principles across public platforms. He consistently raises his voice against injustice faced by marginalised communities and works for their advancement.
Duraimurugan: Associated with the Tamil and Dravidian movements since his student days, he actively participated in the 1965 language agitation and was recognised and nurtured by Perarignar Anna himself. Known for his ability to speak at length on literature, politics, society, music, drama and economics, he has been elected to the Assembly 10 times since 1971 and is currently serving as the Leader of the House.
SM Idayathulla: Hailing from Parthibanur in Ramanathapuram, he has been a writer and literary enthusiast from a young age and is proficient in English, Hindi and Arabic.
Poet Nellai Jayantha: A multifaceted personality-poet, writer, speaker, journalist and publisher-he is known for his distinctive style in poetry forums and has also made a mark in cinema.
Poet Yugabharathi: A prolific lyricist who has penned around 2,000 film songs, Yugabharathi excels in classical, free-verse and modern poetry. He has published several poetry collections, and his film songs have been compiled in two volumes.
V Irai Anbu: A former bureaucrat, writer, speaker, educationist, social activist and motivational orator, Dr Irai Anbu served as chief secretary to the government. Known for his distinctive oratory and emphasis on ethics, his speeches and writings have inspired many, including aspirants preparing for competitive examinations.
S Chellappa: Born in Valliyur in Tirunelveli, he introduced innovative teaching methodologies during his career as a teacher. After retirement, he earned his doctorate in 2004 from Madurai Kamaraj University for his research on the decline of national movements and the continuity of Dravidian movements in contemporary TN politics.
Viduthalai Virumbi: He dedicated his life to the Dravidian movement and its ideals. A writer, speaker, journalist and researcher, he was fluent in Tamil and English. His speeches, particularly in the Rajya Sabha, were noted for their depth, statistical rigour and powerful delivery.
T Ramalingam: He has delivered refined literary discourses in several countries and has been writing in-depth essays every Sunday in Dinamani under the title Kamban Tamil Amudham. He continues to contribute to various journals.
C Mahendran: He served for over two decades as editor of the literary journal Thamarai, founded in 1959 by literary doyen and Communist leader Jeevanandham. A socially conscious writer and reformist public speaker, he has authored more than 15 books.
R Narendrakumar: Hailing from Virudhunagar, he wrote regularly for the weekly Nam Nadu when former CM M Karunanidhi served as its editor. A scholar deeply rooted in Dravidian thought, he has delivered a series of lectures on Thiruvalluvar and is a prolific author.