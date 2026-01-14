TN CM Stalin announces Thiruvalluvar Day awards

Brief profiles of the awardees are as follows:

Sathiyavel Muruganar: He has conducted over 1,400 Tamil marai kudamuzhukku consecrations for temples and officiated more than 3,000 Tamil Agamam-based weddings. He has trained Oduvars and Sivachariyars and has authored over 30 books.

A Arulmozhi, senior advocate: From her school days, Arulmozhi has been a strong voice advocating Periyar’s ideals. Alongside Periyarist thought, she has actively propagated the revolutionary poetry of Pavendar Bharathidasan.

Sinthanai Selvan: A compelling speaker on Ambedkarite ideals, he has articulated the late leader’s principles across public platforms. He consistently raises his voice against injustice faced by marginalised communities and works for their advancement.

Duraimurugan: Associated with the Tamil and Dravidian movements since his student days, he actively participated in the 1965 language agitation and was recognised and nurtured by Perarignar Anna himself. Known for his ability to speak at length on literature, politics, society, music, drama and economics, he has been elected to the Assembly 10 times since 1971 and is currently serving as the Leader of the House.

SM Idayathulla: Hailing from Parthibanur in Ramanathapuram, he has been a writer and literary enthusiast from a young age and is proficient in English, Hindi and Arabic.

Poet Nellai Jayantha: A multifaceted personality-poet, writer, speaker, journalist and publisher-he is known for his distinctive style in poetry forums and has also made a mark in cinema.

Poet Yugabharathi: A prolific lyricist who has penned around 2,000 film songs, Yugabharathi excels in classical, free-verse and modern poetry. He has published several poetry collections, and his film songs have been compiled in two volumes.