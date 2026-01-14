TN's Manali, Madhavaram lakes get boat ride facility

CHENNAI: Minister KN Nehru on Tuesday inaugurated boating facilities at the restored Madhavaram and Manali lakes. The project has been executed by the GCC at a total cost of Rs 25.44 crore, using the AMRUT 2.0 and the city corporation capital funds.

While the civic body undertook the lake restoration works, boating facilities and tourist amenities were developed in coordination with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation.

Madhavaram lake, restored at a cost of Rs 15.03 crore, spans an area of 267540 sq m. The lake’s water-holding capacity has increased from 4,57,488 cubic metres to 5,77,879 cubic metres after restoration. Manali lake was restored and equipped with a boating house at a cost of Rs 10.41 crore. The lake, covering an area of 29 acres, currently has a water storage capacity of 1.2 million cubic feet.

TTDC has provided 18 new boats for Madhavaram lake at a cost of Rs 1.27 crore, including five two-seater pedal boats, five four-seater FRP pedal boats, five eight-seater motor boats, two jet ski scooters, and one HDPE boat. For Manali lake, it has provided 15 new boats worth Rs 1.02 crore, comprising five two-seater pedal boats, four four-seater FRP pedal boats, four eight-seater motor boats, and two jet ski scooters.

The minister also laid the foundation for a bus terminus at Manali Padasalai at Rs 4.75 crore and a community hall at Manali New Town for Rs 7.50 crore. He further inaugurated a newly constructed animal birth control centre at Tiruvottiyur, built at Rs 1.82 crore.