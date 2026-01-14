Tree atop Madurai hill belongs to dargah, not temple, claims advocate

MADURAI: Criticising the recent claims that the tree atop the Thirupparankundram hill near the Sikandar Badusha Dargah belonged to the Subramaniya Swamy temple devasthanam and the dargah should not have tied its Santhanakoodu festival flag on it, advocate S Vanchinathan stated that the tree belongs to the dargah, which has been hoisting flag on it for more than 200 years.

Addressing reporters along with the secretary of Sikandar Badusha Dargah M Arif Khan on Tuesday, Vanchinathan referred to a 'Sthala Varalaaru' (temple's history) book published by the devasthanam in 2023 and said, "According to the book, the 'Thala Virutcham' (Kallathi tree) of the temple is situated near Vasantha Mandapam entrance on the pathway to Lakshmi Theertham on the base of the hill. The recent claims that the tree on the hilltop near the dargah is the Thala Virutcham is a false propaganda by Sangh Parivar groups." He slammed BJP leader H Raja for spreading misinformation and "trespassing" into dargah's property in an attempt to remove the flag.

Vanchinathan further criticised Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court for discussing the above issue while hearing the contempt petition filed over the Karthigai deepam verdict on January 9. "Justice Swaminathan's order is not alive in view of the subsequent division bench's order which is the higher forum and when the order itself is non implementable, how can a contempt petition over willful disobedience of the order be heard," the advocate questioned. He also criticised why the judge brought up the Kallathi tree controversy during the deepam case.