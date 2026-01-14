WRAP certification will help capture US market once again, say Tiruppur knitwear makers

"WRAP certification is also mandatory for companies exporting to the US market and is highly important for securing orders from buyers there. US buyers are recognising only WRAP for individual audits. WRAP certification will help capture the US market in the upcoming days. The certification must be renewed every year. Through this MoU, a 20% discount will be available on WRAP registration fees for all TEA members for new or renewal certifications and a 10% discount on WRAP audit fees," he added.

Commenting on the US tariff hike issues, Subramanian said, "The same situation continues. At present, there is no order from there. We believe this will end soon. Otherwise, Tiruppur will be massively impacted."

Notably, before the tariff hike issues, Tiruppur exported 40% of knitwear to the US market.

Kumar Duraiswamy, joint secretary of TEA, said, "If the US tariff regime changes, the Indian export sector would gain a competitive advantage and WRAP certification would play a crucial role in Tiruppur's growth."

N Thirukkumaran, general secretary of TEA, said, "After this, TEA members would be able to obtain WRAP certification more easily, which would help improve company standards and enhance competitiveness in the global market."