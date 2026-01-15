A blind potter’s battle to keep clay craft alive in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: Clay stains the floor and the air smells of wet earth inside a small thatched house on Vellan Street in Kambarasampettai. This is where C Subbaiya (75), a visually challenged potter, has been shaping vessels by touch for more than six decades.

Subbaiya lost his eyesight in childhood and began working with clay after being trained by his father-in-law so that he would never have to depend on anyone. Over the years, touch, weight and sound have replaced sight, allowing him to judge thickness, balance and finish of clay pots with ease. “My hands know the size even if my eyes don’t,” he says.

The work, however, has become harder to sustain. The demand should have peaked this Pongal season, but continuous rain during the Tamil months of Karthigai and Margazhi delayed drying of pots and reduced output. “Earlier, I used to sell more than 1,000 pots during Pongal. Now it is only a few hundreds,” Subbaiya says.

Once surrounded by farmlands that generated steady festival demand, Kambarasampettai has gradually turned residential, sharply reducing local orders. Over the past decade, more than five pottery families in the locality have quit the trade as farmland shrank and demand collapsed. Subbaiya’s family is among the last surviving pottery households in the area.