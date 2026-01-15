Bhogi fires spike pollution levels in Chennai; four zones record ‘poor’ AQI

CHENNAI: Chennai largely avoided the worst of festival-linked smog this Bhogi. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was ‘moderate’ in 11 out of 15 zones in Chennai Corporation limits. Only four zones slipped into the ‘poor’ category as particulate matter (PM) levels surged sharply, according to the official data shared by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

The TNPCB conducted 24-hour manually operated ambient air quality surveys in all Greater Chennai Corporation zones during the pre-Bhogi period (8 am January 10 to 8 am January 11) and on Bhogi day (8 am January 13 to 8 am January 14), monitoring PM10, PM2.5, SO2, NO2, etc., along with meteorological data.

TNPCB data show that during the pre-Bhogi period, AQI remained ‘satisfactory’ across all 15 zones, with values ranging from 52 (Alandur) to 89 (Perungudi). On Bhogi day, the AQI rose substantially in every zone, ranging from 140 (Thiruvotriyur) to 273 (Perungudi). While 11 zones were classified ‘moderate’, four zones – Tondiarpet (267), Royapuram (243), Valasaravakkam (207), and Perungudi (273) – slipped into the ‘poor’ category.

AQI in the range of 201 to 300 is considered ‘poor’ category.