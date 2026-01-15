CM Stalin directs officials to complete 'iconic projects' by February

CHENNAI: Reviewing the progress made in the implementation of ‘iconic projects’ on Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin directed officials to complete them by February. The projects include the Olympic academies in Madurai and the Nilgiris, the District Sports Centre in Chengalpattu, and the Tamil Nadu Olympic Water Sports Academy in Ramanathapuram.

The projects also include a protection centre for lion-tailed macaques in Dindigul district, Arcotthurai fishing harbour, Vellapallam fishing harbour, and a new cattle feed plant at Thittakudi.

Stalin instructed officials to lay the foundation stones and commence the works by the second week of February for establishing a Biodiversity Conservation Park at Kadambur, an International Bird Centre at Marakkanam, a Mangrove Conservation Centre at Pichavaram in Cuddalore district, an International Dugong Conservation Centre in Thanjavur, and a Sea Turtle Conservation Centre in Chennai.

An official release here said 288 projects, with an estimated cost of approximately Rs 3.2 lakh crore, spread across 24 government administrative departments, have been identified as iconic projects and are being continuously monitored. Of these, 85 projects have so far been completed and are in use.

On December 22 and 30, 2025, the chief minister reviewed the progress of 54 iconic projects being implemented at an outlay of Rs 1.46 crore.